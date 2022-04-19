Toronto Dominion Bank Has $12.17 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,372 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,262 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $12,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after buying an additional 2,765,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,339 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,006,000 after acquiring an additional 805,591 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,070,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,225,000 after buying an additional 592,257 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,810,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

