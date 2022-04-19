Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.32 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of PPL worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

