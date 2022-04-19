Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.59 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 110,000.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.48. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

