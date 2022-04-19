Toronto Dominion Bank Has $25.46 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $25,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $252.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,404.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.77.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

