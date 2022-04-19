Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $24,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $271.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.18. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.94 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.93.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

