Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of NVR worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in NVR by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in NVR by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,320.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,250.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,749.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,128.79.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $76.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,117.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

