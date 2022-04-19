Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 96,818 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,661 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 96,818 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after purchasing an additional 503,371 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after purchasing an additional 634,567 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of -99.34 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $60.22.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

