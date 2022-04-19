Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,029,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,037,108 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $22,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,860,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 626.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 258,176 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAC. Bank of America lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 9th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

NYSE:TAC opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.20.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $483.94 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

