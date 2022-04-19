Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$64.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOU shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE TOU traded down C$0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$64.84. The company had a trading volume of 147,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,822. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$23.07 and a twelve month high of C$66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.45 billion and a PE ratio of 10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$52.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.86.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.4727617 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at C$421,777,043.77.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

