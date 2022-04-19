TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.16

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 12019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 360.86 and a quick ratio of 360.86. The company has a market capitalization of $873.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 57.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

