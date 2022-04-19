Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Trimble were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

TRMB stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $67.26. 783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,451. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

