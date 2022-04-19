Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS) Short Interest Up 27.0% in March

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tristar Acquisition I stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. 3,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,257. Tristar Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81.

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the telecommunications and technology oriented sectors.

