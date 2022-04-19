Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.88.

TSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TSE:TSU traded up C$0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$33.99. 126,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$28.50 and a 1 year high of C$49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.19.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.1700003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trisura Group (Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.