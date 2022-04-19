TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.60 Million

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $731,449.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

