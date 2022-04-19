Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $339,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,109 shares in the company, valued at $72,394,829.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $340,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,708 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

NASDAQ TRUP traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $81.20. 304,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,474. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.11. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.41 and a beta of 2.06. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.49 and a 12 month high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

