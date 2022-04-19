TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Receives GBX 289.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 289.17 ($3.76).

TTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.64) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.23) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 270 ($3.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of TT Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.62), for a total transaction of £79,401.03 ($103,306.05).

Shares of TTG stock opened at GBX 197.20 ($2.57) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £347.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 173.59 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 296.50 ($3.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 0.90%.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

