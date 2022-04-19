Umbrella Network (UMB) Tops One Day Volume of $713,353.00

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0877 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $713,353.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00219675 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

