United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.00 and last traded at $77.28. 143,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,188,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.41.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.07.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 761.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,996,000 after purchasing an additional 940,244 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $21,843,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 344,459 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,738,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 158,817 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.