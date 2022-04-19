UnMarshal (MARSH) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $586,021.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.43 or 0.07481593 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,759.24 or 1.00065831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041805 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

