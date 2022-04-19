USDJ (USDJ) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC on popular exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.80 million and $1.12 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.59 or 0.07461484 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,759.60 or 1.00055255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00041638 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.