UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Up to $8.80

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $9.05. UserTesting shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 2,689 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UserTesting Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,040,149 shares of company stock worth $14,722,411 over the last ninety days.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

