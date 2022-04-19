Validity (VAL) Price Reaches $3.36 on Major Exchanges

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $15.29 million and $89,655.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $3.36 or 0.00008237 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Validity has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002518 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00152330 BTC.

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,556,640 coins and its circulating supply is 4,552,255 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

