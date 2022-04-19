Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 154.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 3,690.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in AZEK by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZEK traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.85. 46,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,433. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul J. Kardish bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter G. Clifford acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

