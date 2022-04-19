VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 208,675 shares.The stock last traded at $107.67 and had previously closed at $107.22.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,358.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46,571 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

