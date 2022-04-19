VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOOGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 208,675 shares.The stock last traded at $107.67 and had previously closed at $107.22.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,358.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46,571 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

