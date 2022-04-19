Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,947,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $9.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,412. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.77. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $269.31 and a 1-year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

