Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 231,180 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 777.1% during the 4th quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $202.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $177.86 and a 1 year high of $205.30.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.