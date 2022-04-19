Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $77.21

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.21 and last traded at $77.24, with a volume of 10485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

