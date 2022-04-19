Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.99

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.99 and last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 93794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.15.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGSH)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.