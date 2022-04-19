Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.99

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.99 and last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 93794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 82,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 144,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

