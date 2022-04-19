Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,981 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.6% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $4.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.45. The stock had a trading volume of 342,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,454. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $372.13 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.43.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

