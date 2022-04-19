Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 8.7% Higher

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $13.11. 236,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,862,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,381 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Vertiv by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,562,000 after acquiring an additional 575,439 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vertiv by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,481 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

