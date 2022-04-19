View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for View’s earnings. View posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that View will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow View.

VIEW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

VIEW stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,033. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. View has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in View by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,651,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,646 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in View in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in View by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 94,636 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in View by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in View by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

