Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.21. Virtu Financial reported earnings of $2.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $36.39 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,799,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,358,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,970,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,528,000 after buying an additional 152,807 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

