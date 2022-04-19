Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SEAT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.71.

SEAT opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $566,382,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $367,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $16,169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $10,923,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

