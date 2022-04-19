VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Short Interest Update

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,800 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,352,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $16,127,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 592,467 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 501.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 534,844 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

NYSE:VZIO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 816,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,502. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.90. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

