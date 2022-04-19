Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.98

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 435663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58.
Vonovia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VONOY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonovia (VONOY)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.