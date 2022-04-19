Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WRBY. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Warby Parker stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Warby Parker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 221,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $7,852,156.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,690,382 shares of company stock worth $53,514,638 and have sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $511,303,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Warby Parker by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,941 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Warby Parker by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,782 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $53,050,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,778,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

