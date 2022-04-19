Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 12,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
