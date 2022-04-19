Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.820-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEN stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

