Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EHI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 27,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,423. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

