Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of EHI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 27,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,423. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.50.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
