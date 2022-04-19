Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) is Pzena Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,118,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,140 shares during the period. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies accounts for approximately 3.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $932,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Shares of WAB traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 864,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,446. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $100.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average of $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

