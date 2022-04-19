WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Up to $5.93

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $6.23. WeWork shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 19,429 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on WeWork in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get WeWork alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.32.

In other WeWork news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 30,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WeWork Company Profile (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.