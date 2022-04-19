Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Plans $1.75 Quarterly Dividend

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Whirlpool has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $28.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.78. 983,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.22 and its 200-day moving average is $208.17. Whirlpool has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

