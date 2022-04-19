WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,320,000 after buying an additional 2,580,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,599,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,228,000 after buying an additional 2,237,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $74,338,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.