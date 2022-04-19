Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 27,947 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.75. 335,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,603,656. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.83 and a one year high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.74.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

