Wintrust Investments LLC Buys New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Hubbell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,979. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.17 and a 200 day moving average of $193.23. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

