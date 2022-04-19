Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 11,400 First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.51% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,893,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,999,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 39,085 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the period.

FCAL traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

