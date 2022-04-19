Wintrust Investments LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,088,000 after acquiring an additional 210,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,579,000 after acquiring an additional 196,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after buying an additional 700,740 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,169,000 after buying an additional 220,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,877,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,182,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,573. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $98.67 and a one year high of $108.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

