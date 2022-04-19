Wintrust Investments LLC Has $730,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $41.51. 387,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,811. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

