Wintrust Investments LLC Has $767,000 Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,635,000 after buying an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 19.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 32,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 16.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 12.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 151,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.04. 207,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,911. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $22.04.

