Wintrust Investments LLC Has $795,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.00. 136,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,317. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.29 and a 1-year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

